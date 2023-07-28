Pair charged in connection to Owen Sound homicide

A pair of 37-year-olds from Owen Sound have been charged in connection to the death of a 47-year-old man.

Just before noon on July 7, 2023, Owen Sound Police were called to a residence on 2nd Avenue East where the deceased man was discovered.

A 37-year-old male from Owen Sound has been charged with:

Second degree murder

Two counts of forcible confinement

Firearms regulations

Point firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession

Firearm or weapon: Possession contrary to Prohibition Order.

A 37-year-old female from Owen Sound has been charged with:

Accessory after fact to murder

Two counts of forcible confinement

Firearm: Unauthorized possession

Firearm: Knowledge of unauthorized possession

Firearm, weapon, ammunition: Careless storage

Firearm or weapon: Possession contrary to Prohibition Order.

The accused have been held in custody pending a bail hearing.