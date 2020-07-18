BARRIE, ONT. -- Two people are facing trespassing charges after allegedly refusing to leave an Elmvale store when they were told it was at capacity.

OPP say the pair became confrontational at a store they did not name on Saturday afternoon.

Police say a staff member explained the company policy and asked the two individuals to leave for a time. That’s when police say things escalated. The pair got angry, they were refused service, and the staff member called police for help.

Officers arrived and charged both would-be patrons.

The OPP stress that businesses are allowed to institute policies to limit the number of customers in the interest of public health.