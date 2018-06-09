

CTV Barrie





Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a knifepoint robbery in Severn Township.

The OPP says a man armed with a knife entered a business in Washago on June 3 and demanded cash from the clerk.

The robbery was interrupted when a customer entered the store. The suspect then fled the scene in a sedan. No one was injured in the incident.

The OPP was able to identify the 37-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman. Both are from Burlington, but were arrested by Kingston police on an unrelated matter.

The pair will now be transported back to Orillia for a bail hearing.