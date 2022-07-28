Paddles up for Dragon Boat Festival

Cheers and hoots will echo across the bay as 20 paddlers dig their paddles into the cold water in unison for the 2.5-minute dash.

Barrie's 18 annual Dragon Boat Festival returns to Lake Simcoe after a two-year COVID-19-related hiatus.

"We are so excited to see everyone back again for the Barrie Dragon Boat Festival," said Katelyn Lees, philanthropy and resource development specialist with the Barrie Public Library. "This year's festival will feature a perfect blend of new and returning teams, which helps build the excitement. Many of them have been practicing since mid-June and will continue until the week of the festival."

With approximately 60 teams, this year's festival will be scaled back in size and follow all safety precautions previously arranged with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit to ensure the community's safety.

Since its 2003 inaugural year, the Barrie Dragon Boat Festival has raised over $2 million for various local charities, including the Barrie Public Library. Donations to the library are set aside for the future branches campaign supporting the growth of new library locations throughout the city, including the Painswick Branch in 2012 and the Holly Community Library, which opens its doors in August.

"This unique event has a domino effect of goodwill throughout the community; a full day of fun on the water, raising funds for local charities and helping our entire community discover opportunities through the Barrie Public Library," said Lees. "It's such a great opportunity to get out and enjoy our beautiful waterfront."

Families are encouraged to participate in the activities leading up to this year's festival, including Tim Hortons' Children's Colouring Contest and Dragon Party in the Park. On festival day, spectators can watch the races from the shores of Heritage Park and drop by the Barrie Public Library Discovery Area, featuring fun activities and library information.

"It's incredible to see the funds that are raised get re-invested in our community through the many charities who benefit, including the Barrie Public Library," said Mark Hinton, a Tim Horton's restaurant owner and sponsor of the event.