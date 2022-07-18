Packing a backpack for kids

Make a kid smile by filling a backpack this summer.

Collingwood Cares Community Outreach (CCCO) has officially launched its fifth annual Backpack Drive.

Last year, they supported more than 250 local students through their backpack collection; this year, they expect the need to be as great as filling 350 backpacks.

CCCO is currently seeking donations, as well as registrants.

Donations can be dropped off directly by sending a message, email, text (705-606-6551 or j_maclellan@live.ca) or by calling to schedule a drop-off time. Additionally, items can be given to the Giant Tiger in Collingwood.

All backpacks go to local students. The CCCO proudly serves Collingwood, Blue Mountain, Wasaga Beach, Elmvale, Nottawa, Duntroon, Stayner, New Lowell and Creemore.

The CCCs annual Boot Drive for Backpacks will be held Saturday, July 23rd, at the Loblaws and Metro parking lots in Collingwood in partnership with the Collingwood Fire Service.

The following items are requested: backpacks/lunch bags, pens, pencils, pencil crayons, markers, Duotangs, highlighters, binders, lined paper, rulers, pencils cases, erasers, calculators and water bottles. Extra for teens: deodorant, feminine hygiene products, lip gloss, combs, brushes and locker mirrors.