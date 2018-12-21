

Jammed parking lots, long lines, and crowded stores, it’s time to pack your patience as thousands of members of the ‘last minute club’ tackle their lists on the busiest day of the holiday shopping season.

For some, it all began on Friday morning with the search for a parking spot at Park Place in Barrie.

The plaza’s assistant property manager, Elvira Rodriguez, says most had to spend up to 10 minutes looking. “Sometimes they go around and around for at least two times to find a good spot.”

As the pressure turns up for procrastinators with only three shopping days left until Christmas, many stores and malls have extended their hours.

