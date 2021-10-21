Pack an umbrella: 15 to 25 mm of rainfall possible for much for Simcoe County

BARRIE, ONT -

A rainy fall day is in the forecast for much of Simcoe County.

Environment Canada says 15 to 25 millimetres of rain could fall for Barrie and surrounding areas throughout most of Thursday, continuing overnight into Friday.

Despite the rain, temperatures will remain mild, with an average of 16 C throughout our region.

The weather agency says that the above-average seasonal temperatures could cause thunderstorms by the afternoon into the overnight hours.

However, the milder temperatures won't last for long.

By the weekend, daytime highs are expected to dip below ten degrees.