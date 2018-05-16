

A house fire in Port McNicoll not only destroyed a home, but shocked neighbours who heard a loud explosion.

The fire broke out late Tuesday afternoon at a house on the corner of Seventh Avenue and Assiniboia Street. Two people and two dogs were able to escape the home without injury.

When fire crews arrived on scene, flames could be seen coming out of the back, front and roof of the home.

The homeowner's medical oxygen tank exploded from the heat of the fire, but the explosion is considered very minor.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is electrical in nature.

Damage is estimated at $250,000.