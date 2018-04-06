

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





The owner of a missing exotic cat in Tiny Township says he’s worried the African serval is going to be shot.

Chris Copestake has had “Cassie” since she was kitten, but for a second time in less than a year the feline has escaped from her home and is on the loose. She went missing on Thursday in the area of Wolf Trail and Tall Pines Road.

Copestake says he has been trying to domesticate the cat in hopes she would one day become a therapy animal.

"I’m trying to change her nature, trying to make her acceptable to people touching her."

African serval cats are not allowed under municipal bylaws in Barrie and in Tiny Township.

"It is a wild animal, although it has been somewhat domesticated. It could cause harm to a person if they attempted to pick it up," says OPP Const. David Hobson.

Copestake has spotted “Cassie” several times. He's worried anyone who finds her might take matters into their own hands.

"She’s an amazing animal and I'm worried she's going to get shot by somebody who thinks she's not what she is."

Police and animal control crews have been searching for the exotic cat since she went missing.

This isn’t the first time “Cassie” has gone missing. The animal previously ran out of the Wolf Trail home in June. She was found a few days later.

Copestake promised to never bring her back to the community, and he knows this second bylaw violation might spell the end of their relationship.

"I’d love to keep her. I don't think that's going happen now. I have a place to put her at the Bear Creek Sanctuary where she will get a life that won't be nearly as good as the life I would've given her."

Copestake says he refuses to give up in his search for “Cassie” until she's found.

The OPP is asking anyone who sees the animal not to approach it, and to call for help immediately.