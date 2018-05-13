

The Canadian Press





An Owen Sound woman has been charged after she admitted to killing a pair of three-month-old kittens in her care.

Police were tipped off by a concerned citizen Friday night.

Officers attended a downtown residence where they say the suspect told them about the incident.

Police allege she disposed of the kittens in a garbage can.

A 53-year-old woman faces two counts of killing an animal and one count of failing to comply with probation.

-With files from The Canadian Press