Owen Sound woman charged after admitting to killing kittens
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 13, 2018 10:29AM EDT
An Owen Sound woman has been charged after she admitted to killing a pair of three-month-old kittens in her care.
Police were tipped off by a concerned citizen Friday night.
Officers attended a downtown residence where they say the suspect told them about the incident.
Police allege she disposed of the kittens in a garbage can.
A 53-year-old woman faces two counts of killing an animal and one count of failing to comply with probation.
-With files from The Canadian Press