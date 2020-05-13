BARRIE -- The season for Owen Sound's MS Chi-Cheemaun is going to look much different than in previous years.

The ferry, also known as 'Big Canoe,' has been docked in Owen Sound's harbour.

The Owen Sound Transportation Company announced the ferry will set sail on June 1 but will be limited to essential travel.

President and CEO Susan Schrempf says to maintain physical distancing the ship will accommodate only 125 people on board per trip, and she says there will be other noticeable differences this season as well.

"There won't be any gift shop open. There will be no food available, no drinks available. The other thing that people are going to find different is that the passengers are being asked to wear face masks."

The MS Chi-Cheemaun has been a staple of Georgian Bay for over 40 years, carrying passengers between Tobermory and Manitoulin Island.

At this point, there are no tourists allowed on board. Schrempf says she hopes to be able to expand services to include visitors later this summer.