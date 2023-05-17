Owen Sound reminds residents yards must be maintained with grass no taller than 4 inches

Residents and property owners in Owen Sound are reminded to adhere to the City's yard maintenance requirements, including ensuring their grass doesn't grow over four inches tall or six inches on vacant lands.

The City issued a news release on Wednesday emphasizing the expectation for residents to comply with the Yard Maintenance Bylaw, which encompasses regulations for maintaining grass, weeds, gardens, and waste disposal.

The bylaw requires residents to remove garbage, grass clippings, vehicle parts, appliances, animal waste, cardboard, and any discarded or unused materials from their property.

Property owners who fail to comply with the bylaw will receive a letter requesting they complete the necessary work. If they do not take action, the City may step in and bring the property into compliance at the owner's expense.

Anyone with questions or concerns about city bylaws is asked to visit the city's website, call 519-376-4440 ext. 1905, or email.