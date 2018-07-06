

CTV Barrie





Owen Sound police have seized more than $30,000 worth of crystal meth.

Investigators stopped a vehicle on 3rd Avenue East around 4:30 Thursday afternoon and arrested the passenger.

Officers seized more than 330 grams of crystal meth, valued at $30,000, a small quantity of other drugs and $725 in cash.

A 52-year-old man is facing several drug related charges.

He appeared in court on Friday.