Owen Sound police have seized more  than $30,000 worth of crystal meth. 

Investigators stopped a vehicle on 3rd Avenue East around 4:30 Thursday afternoon and arrested the passenger.

Officers seized more than  330 grams of crystal meth, valued at $30,000, a small quantity of other drugs and $725  in cash.

A 52-year-old man is facing several drug related charges.

He appeared in  court on Friday.