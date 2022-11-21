Owen Sound police kept busy by snowfall over the weekend

As Owen Sound residents struggled with snowy conditions over the weekend, police were also kept busy with more than two dozen snow-related calls on Sunday.

The first call for help came from a man on 8th Street who was heard yelling from inside his residence just after 9 a.m. Owen Sound police arrived to find the 55-year-old disabled resident was unable to leave his home due to the snow built up around his door, which caused him to try to leave through a window. Officers shovelled his doorway and salted his steps.

Police were called to perform wellness checks on people who were distressed about the weather. A 52-year-old resident told the visiting police she was overwhelmed by the abundance of snow and felt trapped. Once again, police removed some of the snow to help ease some of the woman’s anxiety.

Just before 2:30 p.m., a concerned citizen in the 10th Street area called police about a woman’s behaviour and attire.

Police arrived to find an unresponsive 44-year-old resident lying in a snowbank. Police lifted the woman to her feet and invited her to warm up in the police car until paramedics arrived. The woman was suffering from hypothermia and required medical treatment at the Grey Bruce Health Services.

A man sitting in a field calling for help at 5 p.m. Sunday caught the attention of a concerned citizen, who, in turn, called the police.

It seems a 27-year-old American had walked about 100 metres out into field as a shortcut and was caught in three or four-foot-deep snow for 40 minutes. He was no longer able to walk on his own.

Police sought the assistance of the Owen Sound Fire Department and Grey County Paramedics, who took the man to the hospital.