Owen Sound man headed to jail for setting five fires
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, April 6, 2018 6:21PM EDT
An Owen Sound man has been sentenced to five years in jail for setting five different fires last year.
John MacDonald, 42, pleaded guilty to five counts of intentionally or recklessly causing damage by fire on Thursday.
Thirteen apartment units above two store fronts in Owen Sound were evacuated as a result of the fires in September. Three dumpsters were also set on fire.
No one was injured in the fires.