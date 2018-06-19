

Two men are facing multiple charges for allegedly trafficking fentanyl and heroin in Owen Sound.

The Owen Sound police drug unit says they seized a variety of drugs, including fentanyl and heroin from a home on Tuesday. The estimated street value of the drugs is pegged at more than $8,400.

Detectives say they suspected the home was being used to sell the illegal drugs.

A 53-year-old Owen Sound man has been charged with numerous offences, including trafficking fentanyl and heroin. A 42-year-old Hamilton man is also facing trafficking charges.

Both men were scheduled for a bail hearing on Tuesday.