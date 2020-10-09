OWEN SOUND, ONT. -- A 39-year-old Owen Sound man faces a slew of serious charges in connection with a robbery earlier this week.

Police say the victim went to the man's 3rd Avenue West apartment voluntarily but was prevented from leaving.

Police say he was robbed of his belongings, punched, kicked and assaulted with a weapon.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Officers went back with a search warrant and say they found the stolen property, weapons and $1,500 worth of crystal meth.