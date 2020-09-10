BARRIE, ONT. -- An 18-year-old Owen Sound man is charged with manslaughter in connection with a fire in Sauble Beach back in August.

South Bruce Peninsula firefighters responded to the blaze at an out-building on a Mapleport Crescent property on the morning of August 15.

A body was discovered inside the burned-out building.

Police have not released the victim's identity, but a GoFundMe campaign identified her as a 17-year-old girl.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday, more than three weeks after the incident. He also faces criminal negligence causing death and arson charges.

Grey Bruce OPP is appealing for information in the case.