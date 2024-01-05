Owen Sound library hosts local participation comedy event

If you’ve ever sat at home watching five comedians compete in absolutely pointless and ridiculous tasks and wondered how you might fare, here is your chance.

The Owen Sound & North Grey Union Public Library will be putting its own twist on the popular British comedy gameshow called Taskmaster.

Local contestants are asked to register a team of four to five people by February 2 to take part in Owen Sound’s Library Taskmaster happening February 13 in the library auditorium.

You and your peers will compete for glory, honour and a big golden head at the Library Taskmaster event.

Teams will be assigned pre-event tasks, such as the show favourite prize task, and on the 13th, will compete as individuals and as a group to solve a series of tasks set by our very own library taskmaster.

Individuals who like to watch people make fools of themselves can join as live Library Taskmaster audience members.

To register, the library asks participants to email a list of team members and contact information to the Owen Sound library no later than February 2.