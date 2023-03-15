Owen Sound Hospital wins stroke care distinction award
An award of distinction was bestowed upon the Owen Sound Hospital's stroke care centre.
Accreditation Canada visited the District Stroke Centre as part of an evaluation of the Southwestern Ontario Stroke Network.
The Stroke Distinction award by Accreditation Canada recognizes Grey Bruce Health Services' (GBHS) clinical excellence and commitment to leadership in stroke care.
"We are incredibly pleased with the outcome of the recent accreditation of our District Stroke Centre," said GBHS president and CEO Gary Sims. "Our program is committed to providing the highest quality of stroke care to our communities, and the results of this assessment prove that."
Accreditors assessed the following categories:
- Standards - Hyper acute
- Acute and inpatient rehabilitation
- Key quality indicators
- Protocols and education for people with lived experience of stroke and their families and/or caregivers
With a score of 100% across all categories, the program was accredited with Stroke Distinction™ designation.
The accreditor listed the following as strengths of the program:
- All clients are managed on a dedicated stroke unit and prioritized.
- A dedicated, skilled interdisciplinary team works collaboratively across the continuum; stroke coordinators support seamless and timely transitions.
- An excellent example of patient-centred care and engagement.
- Comprehensive patient and family education.
- Data sharing.
- Strong understanding of the unique context of community and needs.
