Owen Sound declares state of emergency
Published Friday, March 27, 2020 2:50PM EDT
Grey Bruce Health Unit logo. (Courtesy Grey Bruce Health Unit)
BARRIE -- Owen Sound's mayor has declared a state of emergency amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Ian Boddy made the declaration on Friday while urging residents to do their part to stop the spread of the virus.
Grey Bruce Health Unit confirms six cases to date in the region and continues to recommend residents stay home.
The city will provide essential services, as outlined by the province.