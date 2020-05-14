BARRIE -- With a majority of festivals and events having already been cancelled because of COVID-19, the Owen Sound Canada Day festivities are still in limbo.

Owen Sound council plans to decide whether or not to cancel the event later this month.

Mayor Ian Boddy says council is waiting for more clarification on what the rules for larger gatherings might be from the province.

"At this point, I think it's likely we won't be doing events for Canada Day," says the mayor.

Boddy says council also hopes to find out what state the city's finances will be in, saying there's a lot to consider.

The city estimates it will have lost about a million dollars in revenue because of the pandemic.

"Will we get provincial funding for that, we don't know, but maybe. We've already put on hold about 600-thousand-dollars in capital improvements, just in the sense that 15 or 20-thousand dollars is small potatoes in comparison. Sometimes we make the bigger dollar decisions easier than we make the small ones."

Council is expected to make the final decision about the July 1 celebrations at its May 25 meeting.