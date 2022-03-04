Overwhelmed Barrie cat and kitten shelter hosts adoptathon

An animal shelter in Barrie overwhelmed with cats and kittens is looking for adoptive families.

Furry Friends Animal Shelter partnered with PetSmart Charities of Canada to host a National Adoption Weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

"Whoever said money can't buy happiness has never paid an adoption fee," a release about the event stated.

Adoption fees range from $220 to $260 and are accepted via cash or e-transfer.

All cats and kittens are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, treated against parasites, and most are microchipped.

Adopters receive a PetSmart coupon book valued at $300 and a complimentary bag of cat food.

The adoptathon will be held at the PetSmart at 33 Mapleview Drive East in Barrie.

Furry Friends Animal Shelter is a non-profit, no-kill organization dedicated to supplying shelter to abandoned, lost or rescued animals in Barrie.

Generous donors and supporters fund the volunteer-run charity.