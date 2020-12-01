BARRIE, ONT. -- It's that time of year to keep city streets clear and avoid parking in the way of Barrie's snowplows during the overnight hours.

Winter maintenance crews will hit the roads all season long, meaning overnight on-street parking is prohibited to allow roads to be cleared.

Main roads take priority, with residential roads cleared when there is snow coverage of at least eight centimetres.

Parking on the street is banned from midnight to 7 a.m.

Residents can track the plows with the Barrie Plow Tracker app.

Anyone needing extra assistance with snow removal can reach out to Snow Angels Canada to sign up for a neighbourhood volunteer.