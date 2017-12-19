

CTV Barrie





People celebrating Christmas and New Year’s Eve won’t be ticketed for parking on Barrie streets overnight, as long as Mother Nature cooperates.

Barrie city councillors approved a motion on Monday to allow an exemption to the “Overnight Parking Bylaw.” This would be in effect between midnight and 7 a.m. on Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Dec. 31.

However, there is a condition to the exemption. If plows are needed for weather maintenance, people will need to move their vehicles off of city streets.

The City of Barrie says it will provide updates on conditions on their website.