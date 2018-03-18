

CTV Barrie





Multiple people in Orillia have been forced out of their homes after a fire tore through an apartment building overnight.

Fire crews arrived around 11pm on Saturday to find thick smoke billowing out of the building on Atherly road

Tenants were home in three of the four of apartment units when the fire broke out but they all managed to get out safely.

“Fire did spread through two of the units and into the roof area,” said Assistant Fire Chief Brent Thomas.

“Getting the fire out of the roof area was a bit challenging, with the type of insulation, we needed to spend a bit more time.”

Everyone living in the building has had to find another place to stay. Many are staying with family and friends, or have been put in touch with the Red Cross or Victims Services.

The office of the Fire Marshal has been notified because of the size of the building. Damage is estimated at $150,000, but Barrie Fire officials say they believe the building can be repaired.