Overnight blaze destroys Huntsville home
Fire crews battle a massive blaze overnight on Friday., Nov. 22, 2019 in Huntsville that destroyed the house. (Supplied)
Published Friday, November 22, 2019 3:02PM EST
A Huntsville home was destroyed by a fire that broke out overnight on Friday.
Fire crews from both the Huntsville and Lake of Bays departments arrived around 1:30 a.m. to find the house on Riverview Crescent fully consumed by flames.
No one was home at the time.
The damage is estimated to be $450,000.
The cause of the fire is unknown but officials say it's not considered suspicious.