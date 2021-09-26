Over 200 calls for service to OPP during unsanctioned rally in Wasaga Beach
Ontario Provincial Police say it responded to over 200 calls in the Wasaga Beach area as hundreds converged on the town for an unsanctioned rally.
According to OPP, 205 calls for service were made on Saturday.
Police confirm that 25 vehicles were towed from the roadways Saturday. Of those, 18 were for safety infractions, and seven were for stunt driving offences.
Altogether, 101 offence notices were issued on Saturday. Police confirm one driver allegedly impaired was taken off the roadways.
Hundreds gathered in Wasaga Beach Saturday for an unsanctioned car rally. The H20I car rally brought large crowds, many from out of the area, to the popular beach town.
In anticipation of the event, OPP increased its presence in the city throughout the weekend.
Ontario reports 653 more cases of COVID-19, six additional deaths
