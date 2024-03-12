BARRIE
Barrie

    • Over $120,000 in funding to support young victims of crime in Simcoe Muskoka

    Two teenagers are seen in this stock image. (Source: Dương Nhân, Pexels) Two teenagers are seen in this stock image. (Source: Dương Nhân, Pexels)
    The Child and Youth Advocacy Centre of Simcoe Muskoka (CYAC) will receive over $120,000 to support young victims, witnesses and survivors of crime.

    "Today's investment is part of our government's ongoing work to support victims of crime, empower communities, and increase awareness of gun and gang violence," said Doug Downey, MPP for Barrie-Springater-Oro-Medonte.

    The funding is part of a $1.4 million government investment provided through the Grant to Support Child Victims of Gun and Gang Violence to support communities across the province.

    Among other things, the grant will fund a 10-week anti-sex trafficking prevention program for at-risk female-identifying kids as well as training for CYAC staff in specialized sexual exploitation.

    "I can't emphasize enough how significant this funding will be to our work in protecting vulnerable youth in Simcoe Muskoka," said Dawn MacDonald, CYAC executive director.

