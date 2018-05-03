The rising cost of building homes for fast-growing communities is stirring up a local debate, as school boards look to triple development charges.

Every time a new building goes up in Simcoe County, developers have to pay local school boards an educational development fee. The fee is used to buy land for new schools.

The assumption is that new buildings bring in new people, which increases the need for more schools.

The Simcoe County District School Board and the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board want to nearly triple the fee.

Right now developers have to pay the boards $1,759 per residential unit built. The boards want to increase that fee to $5,063 per unit.

The school boards argue the current fees need to be increased because the price of land in the county has gone up.

“It’s purely formula driven,” says Brian Jeffs, the superintendent of business and facility services with the SCDSB.

“It’s based on information that we do receive from municipalities with respect to growth.”

But at a public meeting on Tuesday, people living and working in more rural parts of the county argued a single fee increase across the entire county would hinder the economy of townships in the north.

Many argued the cost of land in northern Simcoe County hasn’t increased the way it has in the south, and that there are also fewer people moving to that part of the county.

Clearview Township’s Deputy Mayor Barry Burton spoke up at the meeting. “We have had three public schools close in Clearview in the last five years.”

Tay Township’s Mayor Scott Warnock was also vocal. “Non-growth areas like Tay should not be subsidizing other areas growth.”

Many are also worried increased fees might stop development.

“I heard about the increase from a developer, who emailed me on Friday indicating that he was stopping all future design work on projects in Orillia until the resolution of this issue came forward,” Orillia councillor Ted Emond told CTV News.

The school boards are mandated by the province to hold two public meetings before making changes to the educational development fees.

Both of the public meetings were held on Tuesday evening. The first was held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the second was held from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The back-to-back meetings didn’t sit well with many in attendance.

“This is the process?” said one frustrated man at the meeting. “I don't know why this is such a rush?"

On Thursday Jeffs with the Simcoe County District School Board pointed out back-to-back meetings aren’t uncommon, and that it’s difficult to gather all of the trustees together, which is why the meetings were scheduled that way.

Jeffs says school board staff will be discussing the public meetings with the trustees in the coming weeks.

A final decision is expected to be announced June 5 at a public meeting at the SMCDSB catholic education centre.