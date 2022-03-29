Outpouring of support for Ukraine continuing in Barrie

As devastation unfolds in Ukraine, the local community continues to come out and support in any way it can.

This week, volunteers are converging at Barrie's St. John Vianney Parish. It has become a local collection and sorting site for donations coming in from residents in Barrie and Innisfil.

"All Ukrainians and probably other people as well are trying to find a way to support Ukraine, and accepting, sorting donations is just one of the ways I can support," says Artem Iermak, a Ukrainian volunteer with family remaining in the war-torn nation. "While here, we basically focus on cooperation and sorting stuff, so we kind of put our energy in a good way, in a productive way to support Ukraine."

Iermak says he has been overwhelmed by the support coming from Barrie and throughout the entire country.

The local effort started with just a few local Ukrainians but has since broadened to a broader showing of support.

"I believe that Ukrainians see the support and they receive donations, they receive some other support and they feel they are not alone, and many people stand together with Ukraine to help Ukraine to win this war."

The group is looking for various donations, from clothing to medicine to non-perishable food items. They will be collecting at the church all this week from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

From here, donations are given to a volunteer organization in Toronto, where they are then sent to other organizations in Poland and Lviv.

"I just would like to thank everyone, to the volunteers and the community and for everyone who has supported Ukraine. I'm amazed at the amount of support," says Iermak.

