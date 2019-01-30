With the mercury dropping to a bone-chilling minus 20 C and minus 30 C with the wind chill, most choose to remain indoors.

For some, however, spending their days braving the elements is all part of the job.

“It’s so cold,” complains Jaclyn Jago who works outdoors.

Rob Cook and his team are busy installing a satellite dish and says hot shots help to keep their hands warm. Cook admits he prefers the extreme cold to the extreme heat because he can bundle in layers, plus he says they wear special boots. “We’ve got heated soles, which we turn on. It keeps your feet warm for up to four hours.”

Environment Canada warns the deep freeze is likely to remain until Friday.