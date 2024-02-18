Outdoor festival at Discovery Harbour draws in visitors

Discovery Harbour is hosting a winter-themed event for families to attend during the family day weekend.

The Mid-Winter social event runs from Saturday, February 17th to Monday, February 19th and offers visitors various games, activities and treats.

The event also runs in tandem with the Town of Penetanguishene and their 76th Annual Winterama, offering multiple opportunities for people visiting the area to keep busy during the long weekend.

The event is run outdoors, and its organizers say it will take place in all weather conditions, offering several activities.

Jump on the tractor-pulled wagon ride.

Strap on snowshoes and stomp along the snowshoeing track*

Explore the historic Keating House and sample apple cider

Blacksmith Demonstration

Warm up with hot chocolate and a variety of snacks from the Snack Shack

Visit local artisans and vendors in Garrison Hall

Roast bannock over a roaring open fire

Guided tours of the original establishment’s Officers’ Quarters and explore a 19th-century soldiers’ encampment.

Explore the H.M.S. Tecumseth Centre and the actual Tecumseth shipwreck and other museum displays.

Live musicians will sing your favourite songs on the outdoor stage.

The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily; tickets are $12.00 per person, while kids under five are free to attend.