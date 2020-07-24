BARRIE, ONT. -- The health unit has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at a retirement home in Penetanguishene.

According to the health unit, one resident and one staff member are infected with the virus at Georgian Residences Retirement Home.

The resident was admitted to the hospital in early July for unrelated medical issues and tested negative at that time.

After returning to the home, the senior was put into isolation and later became symptomatic and was admitted back to the hospital where a positive test was revealed, 21 days after the first test.

Officials for the home said the infected staff member had been in close contact with the positive resident case.

Family visits and resident admissions are on hold until the outbreak is declared over.