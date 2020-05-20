BARRIE -- After weeks of trying to contain an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Bradford Valley Care Community, the health unit has cleared the long-term care home.

"This milestone is a direct result of the heroic and inspiring efforts by the Bradford Valley team working in close collaboration with Simcoe Muskoka District Health and health care providers at Southlake Regional Health Centre," reads a statement on Wednesday from Sienna Living, owner of the seniors' residence.

The outbreak was declared by the health unit on March 23, and devastated the home, as 12 residents lost their lives after becoming infected.

Sienna Living says it remains "extremely vigilant" with safety protocols to protect both residents and staff members.