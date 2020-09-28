BARRIE, ONT. -- The health unit declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at the IOOF Seniors Home in Barrie after a staff member tested positive.

This is the second staff member to become infected with the virus at the Odd Fellow and Rebekah home, leading to an outbreak at the facility.

The first outbreak was declared in late April and ended in early May.

Admissions are on hold, and general visits are suspended until further notice.