BARRIE, ONT. -- A staff member at the Pines Long-Term Care Home in Bracebridge has tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member is self-isolating at home for 14-days with mild symptoms.

Related Article: COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe County, Muskoka

The single case resulted in the home declaring an outbreak of the virus.

"For the time being, it is necessary to suspend all resident visits until the results of the resident and staff testing are received. The outcome of this week's testing will be provided as soon as available," explained Norm Barrette, Commissioner of Health Services.