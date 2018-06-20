A major expansion at a Barrie not-for-profit organization will create a permanent home for the city’s Out of the Cold program.

The David Busby Street Centre is hoping to welcome the program into its building in time for the upcoming season.

“We have way too many people who are experiencing homelessness for more than a year and that's not OK,” says Sara Peddle, executive director with the centre.

Barrie’s Out of the Cold program has been rotating through churches for 20 years. It offers food and shelter during the winter months.

“We've served over 180,000 meals and each year our volunteer base is about 1,000 people,” says Kelly Watson, president of the program.

The decision means Out of the Cold will dissolve and all assets will be transferred to the David Busby Street Centre.

Officials are hoping to collect another $188,000 for its expansion.