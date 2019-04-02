

CTV Barrie





Hardwood Ski and Bike has started some major spring cleaning as demolition crews work to remove what’s left of its charred east wing chalet.

The chalet burnt down after an electrical fire in December of 2017, but President and General Manager Gareth Houben says the rebuild has been a long time coming.

“I think we are all feeling a lot of mixed…it’s sad to see the old building come down, but it’s a sign of progress for us,” says Houben. “We've signed on with Normerica Timberframe Builder, they are going to be building a new lodge for us, and that starts immediately."

The new lodge will be built at the same location and attached to a portion of the west wing that was salvageable following the fire.

The construction project comes with a $2.5 million price tag.

"It's going to be re-purposed when it’s attached to the new chalet - the west wing will become our rental and retail store,” he says. “The newly built portion of the chalet will be our day lodge, guest services and all that other good stuff."

The new and improved chalet at Hardwood Ski and Bike is expected to open sometime in the fall.