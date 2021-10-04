Out-of-province driver arrested after crashing in Tiny Township

Barrie, Ont. -

An out-of-province driver faces charges after flipping a vehicle onto its side off the road in Tiny Township.

Provincial police say the collision happened on Sunday on Simcoe County Road 6 at the Tiny/Flos Line.

"Bad things happen when you drink and drive," tweeted provincial police about the incident.

Police charged a 40-year-old driver from Alberta with being impaired.