Out-of-province driver arrested after crashing in Tiny Township
An out-of-province driver faces charges after flipping a vehicle onto its side off the road in Tiny Township.
Provincial police say the collision happened on Sunday on Simcoe County Road 6 at the Tiny/Flos Line.
"Bad things happen when you drink and drive," tweeted provincial police about the incident.
Police charged a 40-year-old driver from Alberta with being impaired.
