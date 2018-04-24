Screams erupted during the sentencing hearing of a man who sexually assaulted a young woman, who later took her own life.

Shawn Roy raced out of the Barrie courthouse on Tuesday after hearing from the family of Kassidi Coyle.

"I hope that what you hear today haunts you forever the way your assault haunted my baby sister till the day she died," said Chelsea Coyle.

Roy sexually assaulted the 20-year-old Barrie woman in 2016. She took her life four months later. Roy was found guilty of the assault in February.

Roy, who was 38 at the time and was visiting friends over the Canada Day long weekend, is married with a young daughter in Quebec.

"The accused sexually assaulted my baby sister and took the Kassidi we knew and loved away from us. Every night I cry for Kassidi. I cry because of the fact she was in so much pain because of the act you committed. Our family is broken,” Chelsea said.

Her older sister Melanie Smith then read from the diary she found on Kassidi's phone shortly after the rape.

"My damage is internal, unseen. I carry it with me. You took my worth; my privacy, my safety, my intimacy, my confidence."

Kassidi's nephew Broderick Pollock then told the court, "watching my Kassidi fall apart after being raped and rapidly declining to the point where she could only find sleep in death because every time she closed her eyes she could only see his face."

The Crown asked Roy receive the maximum punishment of 18 months in prison and two years’ probation. Beside herself, Coyle’s mother then interrupted the court.

"No way did I ever agree to an 18-month sentence. I didn't go through all this to agree to an 18-month sentence," Judi Coyle yelled in court.

Sentencing will continue May 2, as the court now awaits the translation and arrival of the pre-sentencing report completed in French in Roy's home province of Quebec.