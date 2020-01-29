OTTAWA -- Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says the government has a plane preparing to fly Canadians out of the province in China at the centre of an outbreak of a new coronavirus.

He says the next step is to secure co-operation from China to assist the 160 Canadians who have requested help.

He says Canada is working with allies to co-ordinate its plans and make the logistics work.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu says the government still has to decide what will happen with the Canadians who leave China, so as to prevent any spread of the illness.

China has all but sealed off one of its central provinces where the novel coronavirus was first detected.

The virus causes respiratory symptoms similar to the common cold, but it can be deadly in very severe cases.