OSPCA honours wartime contributions made by animals with commemorative pins

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society are paying tribute to Canada’s veterans and the animals who have bravely served by their side, by wearing a commemorative Animals in War pin on Remembrance Day.

“The courage and sacrifice made by our veterans and the animals who served, and continue to serve bravely by their sides, should never be forgotten,” said Brandy Hill, manager of the Ontario SPCA Barrie Animal Centre.

“By wearing an Animals in War pin alongside your poppy on Remembrance Day, you are remembering these heroes.”

In its sixth year, the Animals in War campaign commemorative pins have included a horse, a dog, a pigeon, a cat and a limited-edition pin in honour of the women who have served in Canada’s military.

The pin symbolizes the wartime contributions of all animals, including mules that carried artillery, horses that transported troops and hauled field guns, pigeons that delivered crucial messages and cats that served as companions and kept ships free of vermin.

Dogs have served as messengers, medical assistants, bomb detectors and search and rescue workers.

Proceeds from the sale of the pins help Ontario SPCA centres across the province provide care for animals in need. A $1 donation will be made to Royal Canadian Legion branches in Ontario SPCA animal centre communities to support veterans. Pins can be ordered online for $12 each of a three-pin bundle for $30.