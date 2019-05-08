Featured
OSMH volunteers pledge to raise $1M for new CT scanner
Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital volunteers pledge to raise $1M for a new CT scanner for the hospital. Tues, May 7, 2019 (Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019 7:52PM EDT
Volunteers at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital have made a $1 million pledge to purchase a new CT scanner for the hospital.
“On an annual basis, volunteers at OSMH raise around $180,000 through various fundraising initiatives, including operating Dora’s Place Café and the Gift Shop,” said Mark Riczu, Executive Director, OSMH Foundation in a statement on Tuesday. “These add-on activities would not be possible if we didn’t have hundreds of volunteers working throughout the hospital to make a huge difference in the quality of care we are able to provide our patients, every day.”
The hospital’s current CT scanner is 13-years-old and performs about 13,000 scans each year.
Staff says a new machine would be able to provide results faster and lower doses of radiation for all patients. A new scanner comes with a $2.2-million price tag.
The volunteers pledged to raise funds over the next six years and will be recognized for their efforts with a naming opportunity at the hospital.