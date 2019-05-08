

CTV Barrie





Volunteers at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital have made a $1 million pledge to purchase a new CT scanner for the hospital.

“On an annual basis, volunteers at OSMH raise around $180,000 through various fundraising initiatives, including operating Dora’s Place Café and the Gift Shop,” said Mark Riczu, Executive Director, OSMH Foundation in a statement on Tuesday. “These add-on activities would not be possible if we didn’t have hundreds of volunteers working throughout the hospital to make a huge difference in the quality of care we are able to provide our patients, every day.”

The hospital’s current CT scanner is 13-years-old and performs about 13,000 scans each year.

Staff says a new machine would be able to provide results faster and lower doses of radiation for all patients. A new scanner comes with a $2.2-million price tag.

The volunteers pledged to raise funds over the next six years and will be recognized for their efforts with a naming opportunity at the hospital.