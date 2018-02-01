There’s only one hospital in the region that has kits for sexual assault examinations.

Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital in Orillia is the only Regional Sexual and Domestic Assault Treatment Centre in all of Simcoe-Muskoka. They have Sexual Assault Evidence Kits, and a program to collect forensic evidence.

“It can be swabbing, it will be evidence collection, it's gathering their clothes, it's photography, it's the victim's story,” says Phillip Hough, program director to OSMH.

That information is collected and handed over to police, if the victim chooses to pursue charges.

"Every story is different. Every sense of violation is different," says Hough. "Society has an opinion of what sexual assault is, but it's actually the victim's opinion that matters the most."

On average, the hospital treats 200 people for sexual assault every year.

Follow-up treatment from the centre is then provided closer to the victim's hometown. Police and the Victim Crisis Assistance and Referral Service provide support and transportation.

The province decides which hospitals are designated Regional Sexual and Domestic Assault Treatment Centres.

Experts recommend that anyone needing an examination have it done in the first 72 hours.