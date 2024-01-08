Orr Lake Road garage fire 'a total loss': Deputy fire chief

A two-car garage was destroyed by fire in Springwater.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday, Springwater Fire Services were called to 1912 Orr Lake Road near Elmvale for a structure fire.

Fire crews found a fully-involved garage fire.

Additional tankers were called in from the Elmvale area due to the rural nature of the address.

“The garage is a total loss,” said Deputy Fire Chief Jeff French.

French said an investigation is underway, but the fire is not considered suspicious.