Orr Lake Road garage fire 'a total loss': Deputy fire chief
A two-car garage was destroyed by fire in Springwater.
Shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday, Springwater Fire Services were called to 1912 Orr Lake Road near Elmvale for a structure fire.
Fire crews found a fully-involved garage fire.
Additional tankers were called in from the Elmvale area due to the rural nature of the address.
“The garage is a total loss,” said Deputy Fire Chief Jeff French.
French said an investigation is underway, but the fire is not considered suspicious.
