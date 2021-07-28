BARRIE, ONT. -- An Oro-Medonte man is celebrating winning $243,296.70 with a Lotto Max ticket he purchased on a whim.

John Lloyd says he doesn't play the lottery regularly but was motivated to buy a ticket when the person in front of him got one at the Oro Station General Store on Line 7 in Oro-Medonte.

The father and soon-to-be grandfather says he was sitting in his truck when he remembered the ticket was in the centre console.

"I used the OLG lottery app, and when I saw Big Winner, I was shocked," he says. "I was holding up my phone showing my girlfriend and daughter, and my hand was shaking."

The 45-year-old says he had to scan the ticket multiple times to be sure it was true. "I'm still feeling shock. I don't the excitement will set in until the cheque clears the bank."

Lloyd says he's had aspirations of owning a property up north for some time. "This win gets me there faster and with a bigger budget."