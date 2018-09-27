

CTV Barrie





A 54-year-old Oro-Medonte man is facing child pornography charges following a police investigation.

The Ontario Provincial Police say the man was first charged with voyeurism in August.

Officers continued their investigation, conducting a search warrant of a home in Barrie and say they seized several devices from the residence.

The Oro-Medonte man was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with a second count of voyeurism and possession of child pornography.