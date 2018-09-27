Featured
Oro-Medonte man facing child pornography charges
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, September 27, 2018 3:25PM EDT
A 54-year-old Oro-Medonte man is facing child pornography charges following a police investigation.
The Ontario Provincial Police say the man was first charged with voyeurism in August.
Officers continued their investigation, conducting a search warrant of a home in Barrie and say they seized several devices from the residence.
The Oro-Medonte man was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with a second count of voyeurism and possession of child pornography.