BARRIE -- An Oro-Medonte man is facing multiple charges after two alleged robberies in Springwater Township.

On December 10, police say a man walked into The Old Corner Store in Hillsdale, pulled a knife and demanded cash. The man left on foot and was seen getting into a grey or silver Honda Civic, police say.

The next day, police say the same man entered Jug City in Wyvale, again pulling a knife and demanding cash. He was seen again getting into the same Honda Civic, police say.

As a result of the Huronia West OPP investigation, a 26-year-old man from Oro-Medonte Township has been arrested and charged.

He has been held for a bail hearing in Barrie.