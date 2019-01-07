

CTV Barrie





A 37-year-old Oro-Medonte man faces child pornography charges following a lengthy police investigation.

Provincial police executed a search warrant at an Oro-Medonte residence and seized a computer that police say was contaminated with child sexual abuse material.

Officers arrested Alden George Matechuk and charged him with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of making child pornography available.

The investigation is continuing.

The OPP warn that “there is no such thing as ‘just looking’ when it comes to child sexual exploitation.” Adding, “the children in these images and videos are real children who are being sexually abused,” and “even those who claim they are simply viewing these images are participating in the cycle of abuse of real children.”